Hawaii Island police identify 62-year-old man fatally struck by his own vehicle on roadside

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:27 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 62-year-old man that died in an early-morning crash on Hawaii Island last Wednesday has been identified, said officials.

Hawaii Island police have identified the victim as Allen Y.L. Kealoha of Pahoa.

Authorities responded to the incident around 6:20 a.m. on Aug. 24 near Puainako Street.

Law enforcement officers determined that Kealoha had stopped his commercial flatbed delivery truck on the side of the road just above the entrance to the Hilo Hillside subdivision.

According to reports, investigators believe the vehicle may have experienced mechanical issues and that Kealoha was securing his cargo when he was subsequently hit by his own vehicle.

Witnesses reported seeing another vehicle with two male occupants to be in the area around the same time. Police are investigating whether these two individuals were involved in the incident.

Kealoha was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m., officials said.

An autopsy was performed, and based on the known circumstances in this investigation, the forensic pathologist ruled the death as accidental. The final autopsy report is pending.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This story may be updated.

