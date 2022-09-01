Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii abortion guide created in hopes of bridging gap in resources

Hawaii Abortion Collective
Hawaii Abortion Collective(Hawaii Abortion Collective)
By Samie Solina
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:59 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Even though state law protects abortions in Hawaii, organizations have found that resources can be difficult to get in parts of the state.

A newly produced guide hopes to change that.

Lawmakers, nonprofits, and volunteers saw confusion after Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The newly formed Hawaii Abortion Collective came up with a comprehensive guide explaining the legal status of abortions in Hawaii and where to get information and financial help.

“There has not been a widely known centralized source of information about abortion in Hawaii,” said Alani Bagcal, an organizer for AFI3RM Hawaii. “This information can be really hard to find, and really difficult to interpret.”

The group of lawmakers, nonprofits, and religious leaders want to reinforce the message that abortion is legal and safe in the islands and people shouldn’t go through the process alone.

“There has been a loud message throughout our nation that you cannot be a Christian and support abortion,” said Reverend Malia Galindo, with the Disciples of Christ. “And I’m here to tell you that that is wrong.”

They say many women have felt very isolated and unsupported as they face difficult reproductive health care decisions.

“The truth is I was going through my first abortion, and it only ended about a week ago,” said Khara Jabola-Carolus. “And I hate to admit it as the executive director of the Women’s Commission for the state, but I needed to use the abortion guide and I would have been lost without it and without all of you.”

Jabola-Carolus is the executive director for the Hawaii State Commission on the Status of Women. She decided to speak about the abortion she had publicly for the first time Wednesday.

“I want women to feel like they’re not alone,” she said.

“And that’s really it. You’re not alone. There are so many of us who love you, who have been through this process alone and felt so sad, not because the abortion itself was wrong or a bad decision, but because no one was supporting us. And no one should have to be alone during one of the most profound and vulnerable moments of their entire life.”

“My district is one of the most rural and remote areas of our entire state,” said state Rep. Jeanne Kapela, representing District 5 on the Big Island.

“A majority of those seeking abortion care are young socio-economically disadvantaged women of color. Many neighbor island communities, like my home, are stricken with financial distress and are missing the essential health infrastructure available in urban Honolulu.”

“Hopefully, this abortion guide being launched today will begin to rectify the gaps in our continuum of care for our sister Island residents in need in need of abortion services,” said Kapela.

For more information and access to the comprehensive guide, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendy Wong
Hawaii-based travel agent pleads no contest to ripping off clients for bogus trips
On August 25, 2022 at around 7:15 p.m., police responded to a home on Halelani Drive and...
Manoa community on edge after neighbor fires dozens of gunshots into walls of home
Consolidated Theatres will be offering private screenings as it slowly brings people back in...
Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day
Round Top Drive was closed between Aina Lani to Nutridge but has since been reopened.
Woman, 19, in serious condition after car apparently went over the cliff at Tantalus
The patient who was killed in an ambulance fire last week has been identified.
Officials identify 91-year-old patient killed in ambulance fire

Latest News

Nastasia Freeman's son was recently hospitalized.
First lawsuit by families over Red Hill tainted water accuses military of silencing doctors
A helicopter made a hard landing at the Aloha Stadium parking lot.
Helicopter makes emergency landing at Aloha Stadium parking lot
Hawaii News Now chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano hosts 'The Other Side of Paradise,' a...
PODCAST: On ‘The Other Side of Paradise,’ the case of a Hawaii couple accused of spying for Russia
Helicopter makes emergency landing at Aloha Stadium parking lot
Helicopter makes emergency landing at Aloha Stadium parking lot
USDA authorizes re-designed booster shots meant to battle Omicron subvariants
USDA authorizes re-designed booster shots meant to battle Omicron subvariants