Forecast: Light trade winds with minor splashes to persist through the weekend

Your top local stories for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:59 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will continue through the weekend, with some afternoon sea breezes possible.

A dry and stable airmass overhead will limit shower activity through Friday, with some increase in showers this weekend.

Most showers will favor the windward and mountains locations, especially during overnight and morning hours.

No significant surf, along any coastline, is expected into next week.

The next best chance for larger south swell energy may begin to develop in about 10 days or so.

A small north swell will produce small north pulse Thursday night and Friday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

