Firefighters respond to large brush fire on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are responding to a large brush fire on Oahu’s North Shore.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they received a call around 7:50 p.m. about a fire near Dillingham Ranch.

They said a total of 10 HFD resources with approximately 28 personnel are on the scene to contain the fire.

Witnesses said some horses were evacuated to a nearby ranch.

According to authorities, there are no evacuation orders at this time.

HPD has closed Farrington Highway in both directions in front of Dillingham Air Field as fire crews put out the blaze.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

