FDA authorizes modified COVID vaccine boosters to fight variants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized new COVID-19 booster shots designed to fight the Omicron subvariant.

It’s the first update to the vaccines made by drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna.

The new boosters are combination, or “bivalent,” shots. They contain half the original vaccine recipe and half protection against omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, which together make up roughly 95 percent of Hawaii’s cases.

Health officials hope these shots don’t just boost immunity, but also boost interest in getting more protection.

The state’s COVID case numbers have been falling, a trend Department of Health officials hope to continue.

“We’ve now seen six consecutive weeks of decreasing case counts. We’re down now to about 245 new cases a day. That compares to about 1,200 new cases a day in early June,” said DOH spokesperson Brooks Baehr.

The state health department also reports 12 new COVID deaths, linked to the earlier summer surge.

“We were averaging almost two deaths a day in the month of May, June and July. So still a lot of people being, you know, horribly impacted by COVID,” Baehr said.

Now as health officials brace for a winter surge and flu season, they’re urging people to roll up their sleeves -- again.

Less than half of vaccinated Hawaii residents got the first booster, while less than a third of those 50 and older received second boosters.

“People aren’t really getting their boosters. That’s why people are still landing in the hospital. Sadly, that is why people are still dying. We are optimistic that the new bivalent vaccine boosters will increase our booster uptake here in the islands,” he said.

The FDA has now authorized Pfizer’s modified booster for people ages 12 and up. Moderna’s shots are cleared for adults only. Either can be used two months after a person’s last vaccine dose.

DOH expects 27,300 Pfizer and 10,500 Moderna doses of the new boosters to arrive soon, ready for arms as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory committee signs off. The panel meets on Thursday.

Doctors and the state will be looking for guidance, including who can get doses first.

While the first vaccines were made to prevent serious illness from the original coronavirus strain -- the hope is that a booster targeting variants could prevent infection.

“I’m hoping the updated vaccine will offer a lot more protection against these variants, which will hopefully mean a lot less cases here in Hawaii,” said pediatrician Dr. Gary Dela Cruz, who adds that he sees kids and college students continue to test positive for COVID, a concern in multigenerational households.

“For those who are older, and could probably have the effects of long COVID. And I get worried about them, especially from the children passing it on to adults,” Dr. Dela Cruz said.

Today’s FDA authorization means clinics will no longer use the current mRNA vaccines as booster doses for people 12 years of age and older.

If you have one scheduled, you’re advised to reschedule when the new bivalent boosters become available.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.