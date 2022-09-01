Tributes
Episode 128: Chatting with celebrity chef Ming Tsai

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:01 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Known for his exquisite and delicious East West cooking, Ming Tsai is cooling off after feeling the heat in the Netflix reboot of Iron Chef.

We caught up with the celebrity chef during his visit to Oahu to find out what he’s been up to and what the pressure’s really like on the set of Iron Chef.

