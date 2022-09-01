Tributes
Elderly California man dies in apparent drowning off Kauai

U.S. hotel rates have reached another record high.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:16 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California man died in an apparent drowning in waters off Kauai’s northern side Monday afternoon.

County officials identified the elderly man as 81-year-old James Pirkle Jr.

Around 12:40 p.m., Hanalei firefighters along with ocean safety officers were dispatched to Anini Beach after reports of an unresponsive man in the water.

First responders found the man face down in the water about 100 yards from shore. He had a snorkel mask on and they brought him to shore where they began CPR.

AMR medics arrived shortly after and took over care. Unfortunately, he could not be revived and was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled. The man’s family is being aided by local grief counselors.

