Commemorate 50 years of Rainbow Wahine athletics by donating to ‘Wahine on the Rise’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Wahine athletics celebrates 50 years of competition with a day of giving to support the success of UH’s female student-athletes.

In 1972, Wahine athletics began at the University of Hawaii at Manoa with volleyball and track & field.

Today, the ‘Bows are made up of 12 women’s teams, filled with hundreds of dedicated student-athletes.

The ‘Wahine on the Rise’ celebration aligns with the home opener of the UH women’s volleyball team.

Hawaii meets Texas State on Sept. 1 at 7:00 p.m. HST in the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

