Commemorate 50 years of Rainbow Wahine athletics by donating to ‘Wahine on the Rise’
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:51 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Wahine athletics celebrates 50 years of competition with a day of giving to support the success of UH’s female student-athletes.
In 1972, Wahine athletics began at the University of Hawaii at Manoa with volleyball and track & field.
Today, the ‘Bows are made up of 12 women’s teams, filled with hundreds of dedicated student-athletes.
The ‘Wahine on the Rise’ celebration aligns with the home opener of the UH women’s volleyball team.
Hawaii meets Texas State on Sept. 1 at 7:00 p.m. HST in the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
