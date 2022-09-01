Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Commemorate 50 years of Rainbow Wahine athletics by donating to ‘Wahine on the Rise’

(@hawaiiathletics)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:51 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Wahine athletics celebrates 50 years of competition with a day of giving to support the success of UH’s female student-athletes.

In 1972, Wahine athletics began at the University of Hawaii at Manoa with volleyball and track & field.

Today, the ‘Bows are made up of 12 women’s teams, filled with hundreds of dedicated student-athletes.

The ‘Wahine on the Rise’ celebration aligns with the home opener of the UH women’s volleyball team.

Hawaii meets Texas State on Sept. 1 at 7:00 p.m. HST in the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

For more information and to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police Department building
Ex-HPD officer files suit after being ousted for ‘toxic’ extramarital affair with coworker
Officials at Hilo Medical Center say the facility is in dire need of more beds and front-line...
Hawaii’s most understaffed hospital in dire need of more beds too
A helicopter made a hard landing at the Aloha Stadium parking lot.
Lawmakers renew push for regulations after helicopter emergency landing at Aloha Stadium
Wendy Wong
Hawaii-based travel agent pleads no contest to ripping off clients for bogus trips
Consolidated Theatres will be offering private screenings as it slowly brings people back in...
Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day

Latest News

The University of Hawaii is back to the drawing board.
UH football looks to make improvements ahead of game against Western Kentucky
Rainbow Wahine volleyball team hosts 2022 Outrigger Volleyball Challenge tournament
The Mililani graduate landed in Norman, Oklahoma — securing the QB1 spot for the Sooners.
‘I’m just blessed to be here’: Dillon Gabriel previews upcoming season after transferring to Oklahoma
The Mililani graduate landed in Norman, Oklahoma — securing the QB1 spot for the Sooners.
Dillon Gabriel