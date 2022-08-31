Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

With costs so high, keeping the lights on is an ‘exhausting’ challenge for local shops

A number of factors are making it harder for small businesses to stay afloat.
By Samie Solina
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:24 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After Hawaiian Electric announced an increase in electricity bills citing the state’s transition away from coal, businesses are worried about their bills.

Tom Ogawa, the owner of Lighting Concepts in Honolulu, said he has never seen his electricity bill this high in the 15 years he’s been in business.

“Earlier in the year was it about $600,” Ogawa said. “And now it’s closer to $1000.”

Ogawa said he knows that everybody is going through the same thing, businesses and homeowners alike.

He turns down the air conditioning and turns off lights in the showroom when customers aren’t in. But there’s only so much a lighting showroom can do.

“We have no choice we need to keep the lights on,” Ogawa said. “Unfortunately we’ve had to raise prices.”

“We’ve heard already that it’s been creeping up, it’s one of the most expensive that they’ve seen in a long time,” said Tina Yamaki, president of Retail Merchants of Hawaii.

She said that it’s not only electricity costs. Oil and delivery costs are forcing businesses to pass along higher prices to their customers.

“Businesses can’t always absorb these increased costs that have been happening,” Yamaki said. “So we have to pass it on to our customer. And unfortunately, if we can’t pass it on to the customer, sometimes we have to let some employees go in order to make it.”

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Ogawa said. “And so we try to evolve and just do the best we can without overpricing ourselves out of the market.

Ogawa said that it’s been one obstacle after another for business owners this year.

“It’s made us tougher,” Ogawa said. “But it certainly is exhausting.”

But they’ll keep looking for the light at the end of the tunnel.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was killed Sunday afternoon in an apparent shooting accident near Honokaa, Hawaii...
Child killed in apparent gun accident at Boy Scouts camp on Hawaii Island
On August 25, 2022 at around 7:15 p.m., police responded to a home on Halelani Drive and...
Manoa community on edge after neighbor fires dozens of gunshots into walls of home
Body camera video shows the car that crashed into a yard on Sept. 12, 2021
New body-cam video shows events that led to HPD chase ahead of serious crash
Honolulu Little League received a warm welcome as they returned home.
Greeted with cheers and fanfare, Honolulu team returns home after winning Little League World Series
Dunes Auwae, 48, said he was at his friend’s house off Kahiapo Place when he was shot.
Maui shooting victim forgives friend, aims to shed light on domestic violence issues

Latest News

The Hawaii office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say they are...
Federal agents in Hawaii see rise in device that turns pistols into mini machine guns
Crews haul away derelict fishing nets and an old boat.
‘Goose bumps’: Crews remove 50 tons of marine debris from Honolulu Harbor
Trial Running is a term to describe a rigorous and comprehensive series of tests of all aspects...
In major development, HART begins trial runs for embattled rail project
Round Top Drive was closed between Aina Lani to Nutridge but has since been reopened.
Woman, 19, in serious condition after car apparently went over cliffside at Tantalus