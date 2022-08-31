With costs so high, keeping the lights on is an ‘exhausting’ challenge for local shops

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After Hawaiian Electric announced an increase in electricity bills citing the state’s transition away from coal, businesses are worried about their bills.

Tom Ogawa, the owner of Lighting Concepts in Honolulu, said he has never seen his electricity bill this high in the 15 years he’s been in business.

“Earlier in the year was it about $600,” Ogawa said. “And now it’s closer to $1000.”

Ogawa said he knows that everybody is going through the same thing, businesses and homeowners alike.

He turns down the air conditioning and turns off lights in the showroom when customers aren’t in. But there’s only so much a lighting showroom can do.

“We have no choice we need to keep the lights on,” Ogawa said. “Unfortunately we’ve had to raise prices.”

“We’ve heard already that it’s been creeping up, it’s one of the most expensive that they’ve seen in a long time,” said Tina Yamaki, president of Retail Merchants of Hawaii.

She said that it’s not only electricity costs. Oil and delivery costs are forcing businesses to pass along higher prices to their customers.

“Businesses can’t always absorb these increased costs that have been happening,” Yamaki said. “So we have to pass it on to our customer. And unfortunately, if we can’t pass it on to the customer, sometimes we have to let some employees go in order to make it.”

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Ogawa said. “And so we try to evolve and just do the best we can without overpricing ourselves out of the market.

Ogawa said that it’s been one obstacle after another for business owners this year.

“It’s made us tougher,” Ogawa said. “But it certainly is exhausting.”

But they’ll keep looking for the light at the end of the tunnel.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.