Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

U.N. monitors head to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant

Fears persist that fighting in the vicinity of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could damage it and cause a radiation leak. (CNN, The Insider, Maxar, AFP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:19 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - A team of international nuclear inspectors was heading Wednesday to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant caught in the middle of the fighting in southern Ukraine amid international concern of a potential accident or radiation leak.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he hoped to establish a permanent mission in Ukraine to monitor Europe’s largest nuclear plant.

“These operations are very complex operations. We are going to a war zone. We are going to occupied territory. And this requires explicit guarantees from not only from the Russians, but also from the Republic of Ukraine,” Grossi said in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv before the monitoring the mission’s departure.

“We have been able to secure that. ... So now we are moving.”

The power plant has been occupied by Russian forces and operated by Ukrainian workers since the early days of the 6-month-old war.

It was recently cut off temporarily from the electrical grid because of fire damage, causing a blackout in the region and heightening fears of a catastrophe in a country haunted by the Chernobyl disaster.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The following video may contain disturbing content.

WARNING: GRAPHIC (CNN/State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Ukrainian Presidential Office/Maxar Technologies/Russian National Guard Press Service/Facebook/Twitter)

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said Kyiv is seeking international assistance to try and demilitarize the area.

“We think that the mission should be a very important step to return (the plant) to Ukrainian government control by the end of the year,” Galushchenko told The Associated Press.

“We have information that they are now trying to hide their military presence, so they should check all of this.”

Zaporizhzhia is a vital source of energy for Ukraine and remains connected to its power grid. Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of shelling the wider region around the nuclear power plant and the risks are so severe that officials have begun distributing anti-radiation iodine tablets to nearby residents. Grossi met Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the mission that is expected to last several days. The inspectors from the IAEA, a United Nations body, were due to reach the Zaporizhzhia region, 450 kilometers (280 miles) southeast of the Ukrainian capital, later Wednesday.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was killed Sunday afternoon in an apparent shooting accident near Honokaa, Hawaii...
Child killed in apparent gun accident at Boy Scouts camp on Hawaii Island
On August 25, 2022 at around 7:15 p.m., police responded to a home on Halelani Drive and...
Manoa community on edge after neighbor fires dozens of gunshots into walls of home
Body camera video shows the car that crashed into a yard on Sept. 12, 2021
New body-cam video shows events that led to HPD chase ahead of serious crash
Honolulu Little League received a warm welcome as they returned home.
Greeted with cheers and fanfare, Honolulu team returns home after winning Little League World Series
Dunes Auwae, 48, said he was at his friend’s house off Kahiapo Place when he was shot.
Maui shooting victim forgives friend, aims to shed light on domestic violence issues

Latest News

The Hawaii office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say they are...
Federal agents in Hawaii see rise in device that turns pistols into mini machine guns
Lighting Concepts in Honolulu has never seen its electricity costs so high.
With costs so high, keeping the lights on is an ‘exhausting’ challenge for local shops
Crews haul away derelict fishing nets and an old boat.
‘Goose bumps’: Crews remove 50 tons of marine debris from Honolulu Harbor
Trial Running is a term to describe a rigorous and comprehensive series of tests of all aspects...
In major development, HART begins trial runs for embattled rail project