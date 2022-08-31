State announces emergency loans for Maui County farmers impacted by axis deer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Relief is on the way for Maui County farmers impacted by axis deer, officials said Tuesday.

According to the Department of Agriculture, farmers can get an emergency loan up to $150,000 to offset damage to crops and land caused by the overpopulation axis deer.

The department will be accepting applications for emergency loans through the end of the year starting Thursday.

This comes after Gov. David Ige issued a proclamation, establishing another emergency relief period for the axis deer crisis in Maui County. Officials said the estimated population is at least 60,000.

The state Board of Agriculture approved the following emergency loan amounts, terms and parameters:

Maximum loan amount: $150,000

3% interest rate

Consideration will be based on historical farm performance and projected cash flow based on reasonable assumptions of revenue and expenses.

The credit denial requirement shall be waived for loans $100,000 or less. Loans larger than $100,000 up to the limit of $150,000 shall require 1 credit denial.

The 3-year residency requirement for U.S. Citizens and permanent resident aliens will not apply.

Collateral requirements may be modified or waived, as necessary, on a case-by-case basis.

For agribusinesses and farmers needing loans of $50,000 or less, micro-loans involving less paperwork and swifter processing are also available.

For more information, contact Honolulu’s Agricultural Loan Division at (808) 973-9460 or email hdoa.agloan@hawaii.gov

