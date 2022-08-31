Tributes
SHOPO leadership to get significant increase in stipends as union dues see a hike

Your top local stories for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:37 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As police officers across Hawaii see a hike in union dues, the leadership of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers are also getting increased stipends.

Beginning Thursday, SHOPO union dues will be $100 a month, which is a hike of $20.

This raise in payments comes as union leadership are also expected to get increased monthly stipends.

President Robert Cavaco will see his stipend go from $1,400 to $6,000 each month.

His deputies are also getting a sizeable increase. For example, the vice president is going from $800 to $5,000 while the secretary and treasurer will now get $4,000 a month, which was previously $800.

SHOPO said the monthly allowances for board members have not gone up since 2011.

A SHOPO meeting on the membership fee increase is scheduled for Thursday.

This story may be updated.

