SHOPO leadership to get significant increase in stipends as union dues see a hike

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As police officers across Hawaii see a hike in union dues, the leadership of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers are also getting increased stipends.

Beginning Thursday, SHOPO union dues will be $100 a month, which is a hike of $20.

This raise in payments comes as union leadership are also expected to get increased monthly stipends.

President Robert Cavaco will see his stipend go from $1,400 to $6,000 each month.

His deputies are also getting a sizeable increase. For example, the vice president is going from $800 to $5,000 while the secretary and treasurer will now get $4,000 a month, which was previously $800.

SHOPO said the monthly allowances for board members have not gone up since 2011.

A SHOPO meeting on the membership fee increase is scheduled for Thursday.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.