RIZIN Fighting Federation promotes upcoming Floyd Mayweather fight in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The RIZIN Fighting Federation announced on Tuesday that legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring next month for an exhibition match in Japan.

The country’s largest martial arts promotion was at the Kuhio Beach Hula Mound in Waikiki to make the announcement.

“Money” Mayweather is set to take on Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura as the main event boxing exhibition on September 25th at the Saitama Super Arena.

The undefeated boxer was on hand Tuesday afternoon along with his opponent to promote the fight.

“I’ve been to japan so many times.” Mayweather said at the press conference. “Very entertaining place, they love to be entertained and I’m gonna go out there and do what I do best.”

It was also reveal at the conference that RIZIN intends to hold a new annual event in Hawaii starting in 2023, with it’s footprint being felt immediately as they will be hosting tryouts for athletes on Thursday at Hawaii Elite MMA in Waipahu — the tryouts begin at 7:00 p.m.

Hawaii fighting legends Enson and Egan Inoue, along with BJ Penn were in attendance as prominent figures promoting the show.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.