Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Paleontologists find remains of one of the largest dinosaurs

One of Europe’s largest dinosaurs has been discovered in Portugal. (Source: CNN Portugal)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:06 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of Europe’s largest dinosaurs has been discovered in Portugal.

According to researchers from the University of Lisbon, the owner of some private property in Pombal first discovered part of the fossil in 2017. That person contacted paleontologists at the University of Lisbon.

A team from the school began excavating the land, and earlier this month, the researchers recovered remains of hips that were 6.5 feet long.

Based on the size of the hips, paleontologists say the dinosaur was nearly 40 feet tall and more than 80 feet long.

The animal was a sauropod – a group of herbivorous dinosaurs characterized by having a long neck and tail.

Paleontologists say the dinosaur lived around 135 million years ago during the upper Jurassic period.

The researchers plan to continue excavating the property to look for more parts of the skeleton.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On August 25, 2022 at around 7:15 p.m., police responded to a home on Halelani Drive and...
Manoa community on edge after neighbor fires dozens of gunshots into walls of home
Wendy Wong
Hawaii-based travel agent pleads no contest to ripping off clients for bogus trips
Consolidated Theatres will be offering private screenings as it slowly brings people back in...
Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day
The patient who was killed in an ambulance fire last week has been identified.
Officials identify 91-year-old patient killed in ambulance fire
Body camera video shows the car that crashed into a yard on Sept. 12, 2021
New body-cam video shows events that led to HPD chase ahead of serious crash

Latest News

Jackson, Mississippi, residents must travel to find clean water to bring home.
Jackson, Miss., residents travel to find clean water amid system problems
Forecast: Light trade winds with spotty showers to persist into the weekend
Forecast: Light trade winds with spotty showers to persist into the weekend
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate