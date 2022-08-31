Tributes
Officials identify 91-year-old patient killed in ambulance fire

The patient who was killed in an ambulance fire last week has been identified.
The patient who was killed in an ambulance fire last week has been identified.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:25 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The patient who was killed in an ambulance fire last week has been identified.

The Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as 91-year-old Fred S. Kaneshiro, of Waimanalo.

The cause and manner of death are still under investigation, officials said.

The apparent explosion happened Wednesday night outside Adventist Health Castle hospital.

EMS officials said Kaneshiro was in the back of the ambulance and died at the scene.

The paramedic, Jeff Wilkinson, was critically injured and is being treated in the burn unit at Straub Medical Center.

An EMT in the front of the ambulance was uninjured.

Officials still have not determined what caused the fire but will likely consider the potential role of oxygen cylinders.

