Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day

Consolidated Theatres will be offering private screenings as it slowly brings people back in...
Consolidated Theatres will be offering private screenings as it slowly brings people back in after months of being closed.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:25 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on Oahu and Maui this weekend.

For one day only on Sept. 3, all movies in all formats, showtimes, along with popcorn and soda will be just $3 all day. It’s a part of the celebration for National Cinema Day.

Consolidated Theatres is partnering with the Cinema Foundation to make the special offer to movie goers. The discounted deal will be happening at Consolidated Theatre locations on Oahu and Maui only for one day.

Movie lovers of all ages are invited to head down and catch a movie. For more details or to find a movie theatre near you, click here.

