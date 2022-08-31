Investigation underway after car apparently went off cliff near Tantalus, sources say

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway on Oahu after a car apparently went off a cliff near Tantalus Lookout, sources say.

We’re told that the incident happened on Round Top Drive near Aina Lani Place, heading up to Tantalus.

First responders got the call just before 5:30 p.m.

Sources said EMS left with a female patient, but the extent of her injuries remain unclear.

Officials said Round Top Drive was closed between Aina Lani to Nutridge but it has since been reopened.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

