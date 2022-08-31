Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Investigation underway after car apparently went off cliff near Tantalus, sources say

First responders got the call just before 5:30 p.m.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:23 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway on Oahu after a car apparently went off a cliff near Tantalus Lookout, sources say.

We’re told that the incident happened on Round Top Drive near Aina Lani Place, heading up to Tantalus.

First responders got the call just before 5:30 p.m.

Sources said EMS left with a female patient, but the extent of her injuries remain unclear.

Officials said Round Top Drive was closed between Aina Lani to Nutridge but it has since been reopened.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Car apparently went off cliff on Round Top Drive near Aina Lani Place, heading up to Tantalus.
Car apparently went off cliff on Round Top Drive near Aina Lani Place, heading up to Tantalus.(HNN)

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was killed Sunday afternoon in an apparent shooting accident near Honokaa, Hawaii...
Child killed in apparent gun accident at Boy Scouts camp on Hawaii Island
On August 25, 2022 at around 7:15 p.m., police responded to a home on Halelani Drive and...
Manoa community on edge after neighbor fires dozens of gunshots into walls of home
Body camera video shows the car that crashed into a yard on Sept. 12, 2021
New body-cam video shows events that led to HPD chase ahead of serious crash
Honolulu Little League received a warm welcome as they returned home.
Greeted with cheers and fanfare, Honolulu team returns home after winning Little League World Series
Dunes Auwae, 48, said he was at his friend’s house off Kahiapo Place when he was shot.
Maui shooting victim forgives friend, aims to shed light on domestic violence issues

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds back down gradually before another boost this weekend
Raising Cane’s is now open in Kahului.
Bring on the chicken! Raising Cane’s, Chick-Fil-A make their mark on Maui
The Hawaii office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say they are...
Federal agents in Hawaii see rise in device that turns pistols into mini machine guns
HNN
Federal agents in Hawaii see rise in device that turns pistols into mini machine guns