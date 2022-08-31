Tributes
Injured Officer Seara Burton to be removed from life support, department says

Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was shot earlier this month responding to a traffic stop.(Richmond Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:34 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ind. (Gray News) - The Richmond Police Department says injured Officer Seara Burton will be removed from life support this week.

On Wednesday, the department said despite the best efforts of all the doctors and nurses at the hospital, Burton’s injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable, and she will be taken off life support on Thursday.

Authorities said Burton was shot on Aug. 10 while responding to a call from other officers to help with a traffic stop in Richmond. Burton made contact with a man, later identified as 47-yer-old Phillip Lee, riding a moped and her K-9 partner, Brev, alerted her to a possible presence of narcotics.

According to Indiana State Police, while officers were talking with Lee, he pulled out a gun and shot several times toward the officers, striking Burton.

Other officers returned fire and chased Lee until he was apprehended, police said. He was treated for gunshot wounds and transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Burton was rushed by ambulance to a hospital and later airlifted to another hospital in Dayton, where she remained in very critical condition, according to state police.

The department said Seara would live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation. Final arrangements for the officer are planned to be released in the coming days.

Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt shared that Brev, Burton’s K-9 partner, is OK and currently living with a Richmond police officer who previously had a K-9.

Chief Britt also thanked the community for the outpouring of support they have received during this time.

Burton has served with Richmond Police Department for four years.

