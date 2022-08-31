‘I’m just blessed to be here’: Dillon Gabriel previews upcoming season after transferring to Oklahoma

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This past offseason Hawaii’s own Dillon Gabriel entered the transfer portal after spending three seasons at UCF.

The Mililani graduate landed in Norman, Oklahoma — securing the QB1 spot for the Sooners.

“There just great people here and we have a lot of great resources but most of all great leadership and I truly believe it starts at the top and someone like coach BV really just sets the tone every single day,” Gabriel told Hawaii News Now.

“Coach BV said it yesterday we can be as good as we wanna be and it’s a daily decision but I feel confident in our guys and we had a great fall camp so just building on that and having a great season ahead.”

With a new head coach and quarterback in the building, the pressure builds for the Sooners — the junior transfer says they welcome it.

“I’m just blessed to be here tryna do my job to the best of my abilities and just tryna be a positive energy.”

“I feel like the guys around me are really just play makers so it makes my job a lot easier.”

Also apart of the OU family is home run queen Jocelyn Alo.

Gabriel has continued to support the Hauula native, as both represent the 808 in Norman.

“She’s the goat here, I quickly recognize that just going to the games and obviously she’s a stud at what she does but most importantly getting to know her off the field or just from a distance she’s just a great person and a great friend.”

On Saturday, Oklahoma opens the season at home against UTEP at 9:30 a.m. HST.

