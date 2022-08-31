Tributes
Hawaii woman gets lucky, winning progressive Double Diamond jackpot

The lucky Hawaii woman lined up the reels to unlock the progressive jackpot.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:21 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The reels lined up for one lucky Hawaii woman visiting Las Vegas.

With a $15 total bet, the woman — who requested to remain anonymous — hit a progressive jackpot after all three double diamond symbols lined up on the payline at the Fremont Hotel & Casino last week Thursday.

Her jackpot totaled more than $153,651.87 (before taxes, of course.)

No word on how she plans to spend the money.

