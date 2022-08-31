Tributes
Hawaii reports 12 COVID deaths, over 1,700 cases in past week

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:14 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 12 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,777 new cases in the past seven days.

That compares to 2,219 cases and 13 additional deaths in the previous week.

DOH said the average positivity rate is 8.6%.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far higher.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 339,514.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,644.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

