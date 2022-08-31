‘Goose bumps’: Crews remove more than 50 tons of marine debris from Honolulu Harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews hauled away more than 50 tons of ghost nets and marine debris from Honolulu Harbor Tuesday as part of a long-term mission to clean up the Pacific Ocean.

After arriving at Pier 29, the crew with Ocean Voyages Institute worked with ground crews to quickly unload more than 50 tons of marine debris.

“You watch it get hauled out of the ocean, it gives me goose bumps every time just watching it,” said crew member Alex Barnard.

The derelict nets, fishing gear and consumer debris were transferred into a few containers.

Barnard says the biggest patches of ocean debris she’s seen were bigger than the ship — at 100 feet long and 10 feet deep.

To pick up an old fishing boat, she had to get into get into the water so crews could hoist it on to the ship.

“There’s nothing easy about it and it’s just covered in barnacles and it’s squishy,” she said.

The Kwai sailing vessel left Honolulu Harbor and sailed for 45 days to San Francisco Bay, where it dropped off marine debris. Then it returned to Honolulu in 25 days to haul away the latest load.

“Our garbage, throwaway plastics and derelict fishing gear, is really creating a habitat that ocean life can’t live in,” said Mary Crowley, founder and executive director, Ocean Voyages Institute.

Commonly known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, Crowley says she prefers not to call it that because the garbage isn’t simply in one location. It’s everywhere.

“The UN says by 2050 there will be more plastic in the ocean than ocean life,” she said.

But the crew says it’s close to reaching their goal of removing 1 million pounds of marine debris from the ocean.

“What we are able to accomplish in such a short period of time, it really gives me hope,” said Barnard.

None of this debris is going into the landfill. It’s either being trucked to H-Power in Kapolei or it’ll be shipped to Los Angeles for recycling.

