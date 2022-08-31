Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger glances toward the gallery during the second day of...
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger glances toward the gallery during the second day of testimony in his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.(Brian Myrick/The Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:59 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime.

Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon sentenced Aaron von Ehlinger on Wednesday, saying he must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole.

The judge said von Ehlinger failed to show empathy or remorse, and that it was clear he was not ready for sex offender treatment.

The Republican from Lewiston resigned from the Idaho House of Representatives last year after an ethics committee recommended that he be banned from the statehouse.

Von Ehlinger has maintained that the sex was consensual.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendy Wong
Hawaii-based travel agent pleads no contest to ripping off clients for bogus trips
On August 25, 2022 at around 7:15 p.m., police responded to a home on Halelani Drive and...
Manoa community on edge after neighbor fires dozens of gunshots into walls of home
Consolidated Theatres will be offering private screenings as it slowly brings people back in...
Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day
Round Top Drive was closed between Aina Lani to Nutridge but has since been reopened.
Woman, 19, in serious condition after car apparently went over the cliff at Tantalus
The patient who was killed in an ambulance fire last week has been identified.
Officials identify 91-year-old patient killed in ambulance fire

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe
A Colorado hospital is caring for seven sets of twins in its NICU, which it says is a new record.
Colorado Children's Hospital sets new record with 7 sets of twins in NICU
A child was killed Sunday afternoon in an apparent shooting accident near Honokaa, Hawaii...
Investigation continues into death of 12-year-old at Big Island Boy Scouts camp
A 100-year-old golfer and his 92-year-old cart partner rarely miss a morning round in North...
Golfer continues to hit the links at 100 years old with longtime friend