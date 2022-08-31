Tributes
Forecast: Light trade winds with spotty showers to persist into the weekend

Forecast: Light trade winds with spotty showers to persist into the weekend
Forecast: Light trade winds with spotty showers to persist into the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:14 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will prevail across the state this week with afternoon sea breezes possible over sheltered leeward areas. Drier, more stable conditions will limit shower coverage and intensity. Showers that do develop will favor windward and mountain locations during the overnight through early morning hours. Expect trade winds to increase slightly Friday through the weekend, but remain in the moderate to locally breezy range.

South shores will remain small through the forecast period. The next best chance for larger south swell activity may begin to develop in the first week of September. Expect small surf along all other shores into the first half of next week.

