DOH reports 1 additional monkeypox case in Hawaii, bringing total count to 23

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported one additional monkeypox case on Tuesday, bringing the total count of infections in Hawaii to 23.

The additional case includes an Oahu resident whose case is related to a previously reported case, said health officials.

Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan said Hawaii is expected to see more cases as the United States reports nearly 16,000 monkeypox cases.

“We continue to work to conduct contact tracing and follow-up with all cases. We encourage all eligible individuals to get vaccinated to stop the spread of monkeypox and protect our community,” Tan said.

So far, the Health Department said nearly 2,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine have been administered.

In addition to DOH and other partner sites, Kaiser Permanente on Oahu, Hamakua-Kohala Health on Hawaii Island and Malama Pono Health Services on Kauai are now offering the JYNNEOS vaccine by appointment to individuals who meet current eligibility criteria.

JYNNEOS is a two-dose series administered 28 days apart. Individuals eligible for a second dose are encouraged to make an appointment.

For more information on the vaccine, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.