Clock is ticking on Hawaii Food Bank’s goal to provide one million meals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Foodbank is incredibly close to reaching its goal of one million meals for the community.

But there’s only one day left to donate.

Every $10 provides food for more than 20 meals.

Donations poured in for the annual drive across Oahu on Saturday after more than 400 volunteers helped bring back the in-person fundraising event.

Community members donated 20,000 pounds of food, which is enough to provide nearly 300,000 meals.

“Every dollar donated to Hawaii Foodbank we use those to provide food for more than two meals so that’s another way you can contribute,” said Amy Marvin, president and CEO of the Hawaii Foodbank.

The outpouring of aloha for the nonprofit comes as it struggles to meet community need.

To help the nonprofit reach their goal of one million meals, donate here or text the word FOOD to 80888 to make a contribution.

