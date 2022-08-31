Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Bring on the chicken! Raising Cane’s, Chick-Fil-A make their mark on Maui

The new fast food chains have opened up hundreds of jobs for local workers.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:31 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The long-awaited Raising Cane’s is now open on Hookele Street in Kahului.

First in line was Frank Barbosa of Kihei, who danced his way to the counter when doors opened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. It’s his first time trying the world-famous chicken fingers.

“Yeah! Tender, soft, crunchy, good texture, not oily,” Barbosa said after his first bite.

He waited in line for 23 hours for that bite.

“I don’t travel. How am I going to try it? Slowly but surely, they’re coming to Hawaii, and that’s the fun part. They’re exposing themselves and they’re bringing it to Maui,” said Barbosa. “It’s going to boost our economy out here. So, it’s a plus. It’s a plus for everybody.”

Raising Canes hired 110 local employees and gave 20 lucky customers free Cane’s for a year in a random drawing. They also donated $7,500 to three local non-profit organizations — Kahului Boys and Girls Club, Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation and Hawaii All Star Cheerleading Rainbow Fund.

“We’re giving back to the community, and they see that, and that’s such an important thing to us,” said Raising Cane’s Marketing Leader Ali Urbick. “This is what we’re here for. We’re here to serve chicken, but we’re also here to be part of the community.”

Less than half a mile down the road, another popular fast-food chain also famous for its chicken is gearing up to open in two days.

“I’m so excited to serve the community,” said Chick-Fil-A Kahului owner and operator Sean Whaley.

The state’s first Chick-Fil-A has hired 160 full and part time local employees.

“It’s not a big secret, you love people. You love them and care for them,” Whaley said. “That’s the Hawaiian culture. That’s southern hospitality service.”

Located at 14 Hookele Street in Kahului, Chick-Fil-A will open its doors at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

In the meantime, two Oahu locations are scheduled to open later this year.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was killed Sunday afternoon in an apparent shooting accident near Honokaa, Hawaii...
Child killed in apparent gun accident at Boy Scouts camp on Hawaii Island
On August 25, 2022 at around 7:15 p.m., police responded to a home on Halelani Drive and...
Manoa community on edge after neighbor fires dozens of gunshots into walls of home
Body camera video shows the car that crashed into a yard on Sept. 12, 2021
New body-cam video shows events that led to HPD chase ahead of serious crash
Honolulu Little League received a warm welcome as they returned home.
Greeted with cheers and fanfare, Honolulu team returns home after winning Little League World Series
Dunes Auwae, 48, said he was at his friend’s house off Kahiapo Place when he was shot.
Maui shooting victim forgives friend, aims to shed light on domestic violence issues

Latest News

Round Top Drive was closed between Aina Lani to Nutridge but has since been reopened.
Investigation underway after car apparently went off cliff near Tantalus, sources say
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds back down gradually before another boost this weekend
The Hawaii office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say they are...
Federal agents in Hawaii see rise in device that turns pistols into mini machine guns
HNN
Federal agents in Hawaii see rise in device that turns pistols into mini machine guns