Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Beto O’Rourke resuming campaign stops in Texas after illness

FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood walk in West Dallas on June 9, 2021.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:31 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke said Wednesday that he will resume campaigning in his race for Texas governor after pausing his schedule last weekend and canceling events because of an unspecified bacterial infection.

O’Rourke said he will return to the road Friday in Laredo and continue with events throughout the weekend along the Texas-Mexico border in his underdog challenge against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

O’Rourke returned home to El Paso last week after seeking treatment at a San Antonio hospital and receiving antibiotics. He appeared on camera for virtual campaign events earlier this week but had not been traveling.

The former presidential candidate is a relentless campaigner who visited each of Texas’ 254 counties during his failed run for U.S. Senate in 2018.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On August 25, 2022 at around 7:15 p.m., police responded to a home on Halelani Drive and...
Manoa community on edge after neighbor fires dozens of gunshots into walls of home
Wendy Wong
Hawaii-based travel agent pleads no contest to ripping off clients for bogus trips
Consolidated Theatres will be offering private screenings as it slowly brings people back in...
Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day
Round Top Drive was closed between Aina Lani to Nutridge but has since been reopened.
Woman, 19, in serious condition after car apparently went over the cliff at Tantalus
The patient who was killed in an ambulance fire last week has been identified.
Officials identify 91-year-old patient killed in ambulance fire

Latest News

Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers
SHOPO leadership to get significant increase in stipends as union dues see a hike
A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.
LOOK: Police officer helps free hawk from car’s grill
The 7-year-old will face one count of misconduct with a weapon and one count of a minor in...
7-year-old accused of bringing two guns, ammo to school, deputies say