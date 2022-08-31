After over 40 years of service, Hawaii County police chief to retire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After over 40 years in the department, Wednesday marks the last day on the job for Hawaii County Police Chief Paul Ferreira.

He announced his retirement back in June, saying it’s been his “honor and privilege to serve” in the role.

Ferreira has been police chief since December 2016 and has served in the department as whole since 1982.

The Hawaii County Police Commission will head the process of selecting a new chief.

HNN has reached out to the Hawaii County Police Department to see who will lead the department in the interim.

This story may be updated.

