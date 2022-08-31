Tributes
2 Hawaii residents to compete in upcoming season of ‘Survivor’

U.S. hotel rates have reached another record high.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:26 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cast of the 43rd edition of the CBS reality series “Survivor” has been revealed, and two Hawaii residents will be vying for the $1 million prize.

Honolulu resident Cody Assenmacher, 35, is involved with elevator sales. He’s originally from Preston, Iowa.

Geo Bustamante, 36, originally hails from Miami, Florida and now also lives in Honolulu. His occupation is a project manager.

They will be among 16 other castaways trying to be the sole survivor and win the grand prize.

The 22nd year of “Survivor” begins Wednesday, Sept. 1 on KGMB.

