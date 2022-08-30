Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Suspect charged in officer-involved shooting in Downtown Hilo

A new survey shows visitor access fees to state parks and trails are just one of the many tourism management efforts supported by Hawaii residents.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:08 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of approaching Hawaii Island police with a knife before being shot by an officer in Downtown Hilo has been charged, authorities said.

The suspect, 41-year-old Jordan Gino Cacatian, was charged Sunday with first-degree terroristic threatening, attempted assault against a law enforcement officer and attempted second-degree assault.

Authorities responded to a report of a man who was cutting himself with a knife last week Tuesday on Keawe Street.

Witnesses say he appeared to be dealing with some type of mental instability.

RELATED COVERAGE:

According to a police report, the man “immediately began rapidly approaching an officer” with the knife in hand and refused to stop or drop it.

Investigators said an officer fired his weapon, hitting the man in the lower extremities.

Paramedics performed CPR and took Cacatian to the hospital.

Ferreira said he suffered self-inflicted lacerations to both wrists resulting in nerve damage, and two gunshot wounds to his left leg. He has undergone surgery and is in stable condition.

Ferreira said the suspect had numerous police contacts prior to this incident.

Hawaii Island police said the officer who fired the shot, a 14-year-veteran of the department, is on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.

His bail has been set at $30,000.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paramedic Jeff Wilkinson (right) stands with former President Obama and fellow paramedic Kea...
Donations for paramedic critically injured in ambulance fire shatter fundraising goal
Julia Leilani Kaulukukui was arrested at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Thursday.
Sheriff: Nearly 2 pounds of meth found in woman’s carry-on bag at Honolulu airport
Honolulu celebrates a 13-3 win over Curacao in a Little League World Series Championship game...
Honolulu wins Little League World Series, beating Curacao 13-3
A 9-year-old boy says he was riding his bike when a man in a truck told him to get in.
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
Hotels in Waikiki.
Scammers nearly swindled $130,000 from a Waikiki hotel. It started with a phone call

Latest News

Honolulu Little League received a warm welcome as they returned home.
Honolulu team returns home with warm welcome after winning Little League World Series
For a week and a half at the Little League World Series, no team came close to Hawaii. The...
The Little League World Series champions return to Honolulu
Christopher Estoy
Hawaii Island police arrest man accused of trapping student inside school bathroom
Midday Newscast: China’s response to U.S. warships in Taiwan Strait is surprising analysts