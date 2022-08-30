Suspect charged in officer-involved shooting in Downtown Hilo

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of approaching Hawaii Island police with a knife before being shot by an officer in Downtown Hilo has been charged, authorities said.

The suspect, 41-year-old Jordan Gino Cacatian, was charged Sunday with first-degree terroristic threatening, attempted assault against a law enforcement officer and attempted second-degree assault.

Authorities responded to a report of a man who was cutting himself with a knife last week Tuesday on Keawe Street.

Witnesses say he appeared to be dealing with some type of mental instability.

According to a police report, the man “immediately began rapidly approaching an officer” with the knife in hand and refused to stop or drop it.

Investigators said an officer fired his weapon, hitting the man in the lower extremities.

Paramedics performed CPR and took Cacatian to the hospital.

Ferreira said he suffered self-inflicted lacerations to both wrists resulting in nerve damage, and two gunshot wounds to his left leg. He has undergone surgery and is in stable condition.

Ferreira said the suspect had numerous police contacts prior to this incident.

Hawaii Island police said the officer who fired the shot, a 14-year-veteran of the department, is on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.

His bail has been set at $30,000.

