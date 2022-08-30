Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home

By Rachel Mann and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:33 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina eight months ago was recently found in Vermont.

The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt, said his hopes of getting the bike back were dwindling until he received a call from Vermont.

“At first I thought this was going to be a Western Union money request to get my bike back, but the perfect person found the bicycle,” Spratt told WCAX.

Erik Thomsen said he saw an odd marketplace post for a bike and decided to check it out.

“They said they had painted an apartment and traded the work for the bike,” Thomsen explained.

Thomsen ended up with the bike and discovered it was stolen by looking up its serial number on Bike Index, a national bike registry.

“It was definitely the bicycle, complete to where the sticky mark where the police sticker I got here in Greenville had been removed,” Spratt said.

Now, an REI store in Vermont is working to return the bike to Spratt in South Carolina.

It’s unclear how the bike ended up in Vermont.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was killed Sunday afternoon in an apparent shooting accident near Honokaa, Hawaii...
Child killed in apparent gun accident at Boy Scouts camp on Hawaii Island
Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm showed surveillance video of a 2019 deadly officer-involved...
City prosecutor: Use of deadly force in officer-involved shooting at gas station was justified
Paramedic Jeff Wilkinson (right) stands with former President Obama and fellow paramedic Kea...
Donations for paramedic critically injured in ambulance fire shatter fundraising goal
Honolulu Little League received a warm welcome as they returned home.
Greeted with cheers and fanfare, Honolulu team returns home after winning Little League World Series
Christopher Estoy
Hawaii Island police arrest man accused of trapping student inside school bathroom

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 30, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 30, 2022)
Police said the two children and the driver of the SUV were all taken to the hospital, where...
Siblings, ages 9 and 10, killed when SUV hits them on sidewalk, Utah police say
The new models have additional features like advanced driver assistance technology.
Ford is raising the prices of its electric Mustangs
Tuesday's Forecast
Forecast: Light winds to persist through Wednesday
Serena Williams, of the United States, talks with her daughter Olympia and husband Alexis...
Serena’s daughter, Olympia, sports beads, like Mom years ago