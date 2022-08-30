Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says

Tennessee authorities are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:11 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was found dead on Tuesday morning in a neighborhood home.

WVLT reports the girl’s family identified her as Kimber Marie Wilson. The 17-year-old’s mother, Carol Ann Wilson, said her daughter was five months pregnant.

According to the family, Kimber Marie Wilson was found dead in her great-grandfather’s home. The girl’s uncle said he saw her just after midnight and she seemed OK. They said she was a good kid and a smart girl.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said the Caryville Police Department sent a lookout order for a suspect before canceling it after a few hours.

Caryville police did not immediately confirm if a person was in custody, but highway patrol officials said that that is usually the case when a lookout order is canceled.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was killed Sunday afternoon in an apparent shooting accident near Honokaa, Hawaii...
Child killed in apparent gun accident at Boy Scouts camp on Hawaii Island
Honolulu Little League received a warm welcome as they returned home.
Greeted with cheers and fanfare, Honolulu team returns home after winning Little League World Series
Body camera video shows the car that crashed into a yard on Sept. 12, 2021
New body-cam video shows events that led to HPD chase ahead of serious crash
Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm showed surveillance video of a 2019 deadly officer-involved...
City prosecutor: Use of deadly force in officer-involved shooting at gas station was justified
Dunes Auwae, 48, said he was at his friend’s house off Kahiapo Place when he was shot.
Maui shooting victim forgives friend, aims to shed light on domestic violence issues

Latest News

Legendary and long-defunct automaker DeLorean makes a come back with its Alpha5.
DeLorean's new car looks nothing like the one you remember
President Biden said the U.S. needs to “fund the police” for public safety.
Biden defends FBI, promotes ban on assault-style weapons
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Russian media: Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91
Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then...
Three injured after massive tomato spill on highway