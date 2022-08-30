Moped rider in critical condition after rear-ending vehicle in Waimanalo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a moped rider is in critical condition after it crashed into a vehicle in Waimanalo on Monday.

Authorities said the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway near Huli Street.

Officials said a 34-year-old man was traveling westbound, weaving in and out of traffic to bypass other vehicles when it rear-ended a minivan.

The 28-year-old woman driving the minivan and her 4-month-old daughter were not injured and remained at the scene, police said.

HPD said the moped rider was not wearing a helmet and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. While at the hospital, health officials classified the man in critical condition.

At this time, it is unknown if speed was a factor in the crash. Investigators said alcohol and drugs did not appear to be contributing factors.

This story may be updated.

