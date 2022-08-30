Manoa community on edge after neighbor fires dozens of gunshots into walls of home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu community is on edge and worried that a dangerous neighbor with a drug addiction could be released from jail.

The man’s family is among those who want him to stay locked up after, they say, he went berserk with a gun.

At around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a home on Halelani Drive in Manoa and arrested a 46-year-old man.

According to the suspect’s family, the man fired dozens of shots into the walls of his home.

“We were watching television, we heard some unusual noises, very loud banging,” said a neighbor.

His family also says he was high on meth.

HPD said the case was reclassified to second-degree reckless endangering, which is a misdemeanor after conferring with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

His bail was set at $2,000.

The family tells Hawaii News Now that they’re upset he wasn’t charged with a felony, and they worry he might be released.

Since the incident, the family warned the tight-knit Manoa community to stay vigilant.

“It certainly concerns me since we are so close,” said Amy McKenna of Manoa. “I appreciate that he’s been open and honest and caring about the neighbors.”

“I think it’s really brave of them to do that,” said one neighbor. “I mean, as a mom, how would feel if your own child is a danger to society, a danger to you, your house and he’s shooting a gun in your direction right?”

The man’s family said they begged police for a mental health evaluation.

They said they later learned an on-call judge refused to confine him for his mental health condition.

HPD wouldn’t confirm that or if this case could qualify for Hawaii’s new “red flag” law allowing a court to remove a person’s guns.

“So if he was high on meth on Thursday, he may be coming down by this time and probably will need a lot of sleep,” said Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner and Clinical Nurse Specialist, Wailua Brandman.

Brandman said police and the state have several options for helping mentally ill suspects.

However, it’s unclear why the man is locked up at OCCC instead of a hospital.

The state Department of Health released the following statement:

“Every possible space at Hawaii State Hospital is in use. There are about 260 patients in all buildings on the campus, including more than 120 in the new patient facility —which was just officially named Hale Hoʻōla in a ceremony and blessing to mark the completion of the facility.”

Brandman says families who feel they aren’t getting the help they need, need to keep trying.

“I would first of all, see if the person has a psychiatric provider who knows the patient, who knows if the patient is using medication, who has a little more power to persuade a family court judge or the police department that this man needs some additional attention that he’s not getting,” said Brandman. “I think that would be my first round of action.”

“And get a lawyer, if you can’t get results on your own, hire a lawyer,” said Brandman.

The Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney’s Office declined to comment because the investigation is ongoing.

