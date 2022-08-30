Industry insiders explain why ambulance fire seemed so explosive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators have not revealed any theories about what may have sparked the ambulance fire in Kailua, saying everything is on the table.

In that fire, a patient died, a paramedic was injured and an EMT escaped.

Sources tell Hawaii News Now the patient who died was attached to a machine helping him breathe. EMS officials say ambulances do carry oxygen for patients in respiratory distress.

Honolulu EMS officials say ambulance fires are extremely rare, but do happen. Industry insiders who’ve reported on ambulance fires say there are risks, even though they’re very small.

“There is some risk that oxygen flowing through that regulator can create a fire,” said Michael Fraley, a 30-year paramedic in Wisconsin.

Fraley wrote about oxygen tank fires for EMS1.com.

“When an oxygen tank is first opened, that rapid change in pressure that occurs, the compression of the gases, it moves through those regulators, heats up the gas more significantly very quickly to the point where it can actually create a fire,” said Fraley.

In 1998, in Greenville South Carolina, a medical regulator caught fire, destroying an ambulance and causing severe burns.

In Buffalo, New York in 2018, investigators were looking at the possibility of soot buildup in a filter that sparked an ambulance fire and compressed air inside exploded.

“People feel like there’s an explosion just because the fire starts so quickly. It erupts so quickly and burns whatever materials are around it. The oxygen assists that fire to burn. The oxygen itself isn’t burning,” said Fraley.

“The United States Fire Administration has noted with growing concern the number of flash fire incidents linked to lightweight, portable oxygen equipment,” according to a 1999 FEMA report.

It said the United States Food and Drug Administration has received 16 reports of flash fire incidents from 1993 to 1999.

“Each incident involved portable oxygen cylinders and combination pressure and flow regulators,” the report said.

“Those incidents caused severe burns to 11 health care workers, emergency medical service providers, firefighters, and patients,” it added.

Industry insiders say there are steps to minimize the risk of regulator fires including using regulators with brass components, protocols, cleaning and maintenance.

