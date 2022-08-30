Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Honolulu team returns home with warm welcome after winning Little League World Series

For a week and a half at the Little League World Series, no team came close to Hawaii. The championship Sunday was no different.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:16 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of the Honolulu Little League team received a warm welcome Monday afternoon as they returned home following their World Series win.

Their plane touched down at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport around 1:30 p.m. with a water cannon to celebrate their big win.

Family, friends and fans cheered as players and coaches walked through the airport — with the Royal Hawaiian Band playing “We Are The Champions.”

“Just very happy for our kids, very happy for our great state of Hawaii,” said head coach Gerald Oda. “You know, these kids, they represented all of us very well at Williamsport and just appreciative.”

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Lt. Gov. Josh Green were also among those who welcomed back the team.

The Honolulu team defeated Curacao 13-3 to win the World Series on Sunday.

Hawaii starter Jaron Lancaster said his heart dropped when it happened.

“We were all freaking out,” he said. “We could barely get out of the dugout, you know, we all ran out there. They were all like jumping on each other. I was so shocked about what happened and then this, today, when we came over here and we had all these people showing us the support. It really came to me and I really realized what we did for the 808 state.”

They outscored opponents in this tournament by a combined score of 60-5.

They’re now the fourth team from Hawaii to win the Little League World Series.

The last time Hawaii won was back in 2018.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paramedic Jeff Wilkinson (right) stands with former President Obama and fellow paramedic Kea...
Donations for paramedic critically injured in ambulance fire shatter fundraising goal
Julia Leilani Kaulukukui was arrested at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Thursday.
Sheriff: Nearly 2 pounds of meth found in woman’s carry-on bag at Honolulu airport
Honolulu celebrates a 13-3 win over Curacao in a Little League World Series Championship game...
Honolulu wins Little League World Series, beating Curacao 13-3
A 9-year-old boy says he was riding his bike when a man in a truck told him to get in.
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
Hotels in Waikiki.
Scammers nearly swindled $130,000 from a Waikiki hotel. It started with a phone call

Latest News

Honolulu celebrates a 13-3 win over Curacao in a Little League World Series Championship game...
Honolulu wins Little League World Series, beating Curacao 13-3
Rainbow Warriors football falls to Vanderbilt, 63-10 in season opener
The Timmy Chang Era in Manoa is off to a rocky start.
Rainbow Warriors football falls to Vanderbilt, 63-10 in season opener
UH football Timmy Chang era kicks off
Rainbow Warrior fans flood Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex for UH football's season opener