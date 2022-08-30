Forecast: Light winds to persist through Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trades will focus showers over windward area, mainly at night. Afternoon sea breezes may increase cloud cover across leeward areas. Drier air and increasing stability will spawn fewer showers from mid-week onward. Drier air north and northeast of the islands, along with mid- level ridging, will move over the eastern end of the state on Tuesday, then build westward during mid-week. This will limit rainfall intensity for the remainder of the week and will inhibit shower activity from drifting leeward overnight.

A combination of small background southeast and south swells will keep some small, and well below normal, surf in place along south facing shores during the next 7 days. Only small surf is expected along north facing shores during the next 7 days, with perhaps a small boost from a north swell Thursday and Friday.

