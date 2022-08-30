Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Forecast: Light winds to persist through Wednesday

Forecast: Light winds to persist into the weekend
Forecast: Light winds to persist into the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:14 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trades will focus showers over windward area, mainly at night. Afternoon sea breezes may increase cloud cover across leeward areas. Drier air and increasing stability will spawn fewer showers from mid-week onward. Drier air north and northeast of the islands, along with mid- level ridging, will move over the eastern end of the state on Tuesday, then build westward during mid-week. This will limit rainfall intensity for the remainder of the week and will inhibit shower activity from drifting leeward overnight.

A combination of small background southeast and south swells will keep some small, and well below normal, surf in place along south facing shores during the next 7 days. Only small surf is expected along north facing shores during the next 7 days, with perhaps a small boost from a north swell Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was killed Sunday afternoon in an apparent shooting accident near Honokaa, Hawaii...
Child killed in apparent gun accident at Boy Scouts camp on Hawaii Island
Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm showed surveillance video of a 2019 deadly officer-involved...
City prosecutor: Use of deadly force in officer-involved shooting at gas station was justified
Paramedic Jeff Wilkinson (right) stands with former President Obama and fellow paramedic Kea...
Donations for paramedic critically injured in ambulance fire shatter fundraising goal
Honolulu Little League received a warm welcome as they returned home.
Greeted with cheers and fanfare, Honolulu team returns home after winning Little League World Series
Christopher Estoy
Hawaii Island police arrest man accused of trapping student inside school bathroom

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds back down gradually before another boost
Hawaii News Now- Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now- Jen Robbins
Monday's Forecast
Forecast: Light winds and small surf expected for the next 5 days
Afternoon sea breezes and leeward clouds will be possible
Lighter trade winds start the week