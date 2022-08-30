Tributes
Federal agents in Hawaii see rise in device that turns pistols into mini machine guns

Tonight at 6 p.m. on Hawaii News Now, agents show us why we should all be worried about it.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:21 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say they are increasingly recovering devices known as Glock switches.

The size of a quarter, it is illegal to possess — whether or not it is attached to a gun. Just having it can result in a 10-year prison sentence. That’s because the switch or auto sear, as it’s sometimes called, converts a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic one.

Hawaii News Now chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano takes a look at the small device that’s turning into a big problem for law enforcement.

Watch Hawaii News Now tonight at 6 p.m. — on KGMB, K5 and on our livestream — to see the full story.

