Despite low percentage of Hawaii students with debt, Biden’s plan will still have big impact

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Compared to other states across the country, Hawaii’s students owe less than the average.

The state also has one of the lowest percentages of students who have debt.

“Biden’s announcement came out right at the first week of the semester was good news for students who have existing debt,” said Debora Halbert, University of Hawaii Vice President of Academic Strategy.

UH said that about 40% of its students have to take out some kind of loan for their education.

According to Halbert, Hawaii has made it more affordable than other states to get a degree.

“It’s in part because our state continues to support public education at a level better than most other states,” Halbert said. “And so we are very grateful to the state Legislature for the amount that they do fund us.”

UH estimates the average debt of its graduates is about $22,000.

“I will probably be in a lot of debt,” said Katie Bustamonte, a UH sophomore. “So I think it’ll be good that the president will help us with that a little bit. And for most people, I’m sure they’re in a lot of debt, too.”

According to April data from the Education Data Initiative, there is around $4.5 billion in student loan debt belonging to state residents and there are 122,000 student borrowers.

Some who won’t have a large amount of debt think there should be a way where everyone will benefit from the plan.

Hylen Cabanilla, a UH freshman, is only planning on taking about $2,000 in loans.

“Maybe offer some to everybody,” Cabanilla said.

But others appreciate the plan, even if they don’t benefit.

Tiana Clinkscales, a UH sophomore, isn’t planning on taking out any loans, but she thinks the president’s decision will help people unable to afford high tuition.

“I think just because some people have to suffer through things doesn’t mean they should be mad that other people are getting help, you know?” Clinkscales said.

