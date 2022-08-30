Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Despite being denied 11 times, John Lennon’s killer to appear in parole hearing

On the 40th anniversary of the assassination of Beatles founder John Lennon, Hawaii News Now examines the life of the Hawaii man who pulled the trigger.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:35 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon, is up for parole.

Officials said he is scheduled for a parole hearing sometime this week.

John Lennon's Killing: 40 Years Later

Over 40 years ago, Chapman was convicted of killing the famed Beatles’ member as he walked inside of his luxury New York apartment on Dec. 8, 1980.

He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison and has been denied parole 11 times.

Chapman was an out-of-work security guard from Hawaii with a history of mental illness.

RELATED COVERAGE:

In 2000, Chapman was eligible for parole the first time. It was denied. In 2002, he was denied parole again. And then again in 2004 and 2006 and 2008 and so on.

Every two years, Chapman has gone before a parole board to plead his case. And every time, they’ve determined he should not be freed.

The latest denial came in August 2020. He was denied release and given a hold for 24 months.

The Board of Parole now has two weeks to make a decision on whether or not to grant Chapman’s release.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was killed Sunday afternoon in an apparent shooting accident near Honokaa, Hawaii...
Child killed in apparent gun accident at Boy Scouts camp on Hawaii Island
Honolulu Little League received a warm welcome as they returned home.
Greeted with cheers and fanfare, Honolulu team returns home after winning Little League World Series
Body camera video shows the car that crashed into a yard on Sept. 12, 2021
New body-cam video shows events that led to HPD chase ahead of serious crash
Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm showed surveillance video of a 2019 deadly officer-involved...
City prosecutor: Use of deadly force in officer-involved shooting at gas station was justified
Dunes Auwae, 48, said he was at his friend’s house off Kahiapo Place when he was shot.
Maui shooting victim forgives friend, aims to shed light on domestic violence issues

Latest News

Legendary and long-defunct automaker DeLorean makes a come back with its Alpha5.
DeLorean's new car looks nothing like the one you remember
Tonight at 6 p.m. on Hawaii News Now, agents show us why we should all be worried about it.
Federal agents say they are increasingly recovering 'Glock switches' especially on Oahu
Wendy Wong
Hawaii-based travel agent pleads no contest to ripping off clients for bogus trips
Moped rider in critical condition after rear-ending vehicle in Waimanalo