Despite being denied 11 times, John Lennon’s killer to appear in parole hearing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon, is up for parole.

Officials said he is scheduled for a parole hearing sometime this week.

Over 40 years ago, Chapman was convicted of killing the famed Beatles’ member as he walked inside of his luxury New York apartment on Dec. 8, 1980.

He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison and has been denied parole 11 times.

Chapman was an out-of-work security guard from Hawaii with a history of mental illness.

RELATED COVERAGE:

In 2000, Chapman was eligible for parole the first time. It was denied. In 2002, he was denied parole again. And then again in 2004 and 2006 and 2008 and so on.

Every two years, Chapman has gone before a parole board to plead his case. And every time, they’ve determined he should not be freed.

The latest denial came in August 2020. He was denied release and given a hold for 24 months.

The Board of Parole now has two weeks to make a decision on whether or not to grant Chapman’s release.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.