Design released for US quarter featuring cultural icon Edith Kanaka`ole

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The design for a new U.S. quarter featuring a beloved Hawaii icon has been released.

The quarter will feature Edith Kanaka‘ole, a cultural leader, composer and kumu hula.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono announced the release of the design on Monday.

“Edith Kanaka`ole was a prominent leader in the revitalization of Hawaiian language and culture — notably as a renowned kumu hula,” Hirono said, in a statement.

“She helped preserve and spread Hawaiian language, traditions, and history, contributing so much to the Native Hawaiian community, Hawaii, and our nation. It is fitting that she be honored with this special recognition.”

The design is one of five honoring prominent women in American history, including Bessie Coleman, Jovita Idar, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Maria Tallchief, as part of the Mint’s American Women Quarters Program.

“I’m pleased to see the design for her commemorative quarter today, and I look forward to seeing these quarters put into circulation, so that people in every corner of our country can learn more about Edith Kanaka`ole and her remarkable life,” Hirono said.

Her image will grace the reverse side of U.S. quarters in 2023.

