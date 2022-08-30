Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Design released for US quarter featuring cultural icon Edith Kanaka`ole

The design for a new U.S. quarter featuring a beloved Hawaii icon has been released.
The design for a new U.S. quarter featuring a beloved Hawaii icon has been released.(Office of U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:19 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The design for a new U.S. quarter featuring a beloved Hawaii icon has been released.

The quarter will feature Edith Kanaka‘ole, a cultural leader, composer and kumu hula.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono announced the release of the design on Monday.

“Edith Kanaka`ole was a prominent leader in the revitalization of Hawaiian language and culture — notably as a renowned kumu hula,” Hirono said, in a statement.

“She helped preserve and spread Hawaiian language, traditions, and history, contributing so much to the Native Hawaiian community, Hawaii, and our nation. It is fitting that she be honored with this special recognition.”

The design is one of five honoring prominent women in American history, including Bessie Coleman, Jovita Idar, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Maria Tallchief, as part of the Mint’s American Women Quarters Program.

“I’m pleased to see the design for her commemorative quarter today, and I look forward to seeing these quarters put into circulation, so that people in every corner of our country can learn more about Edith Kanaka`ole and her remarkable life,” Hirono said.

Her image will grace the reverse side of U.S. quarters in 2023.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was killed Sunday afternoon in an apparent shooting accident near Honokaa, Hawaii...
Child killed in apparent gun accident at Boy Scouts camp on Hawaii Island
Paramedic Jeff Wilkinson (right) stands with former President Obama and fellow paramedic Kea...
Donations for paramedic critically injured in ambulance fire shatter fundraising goal
Julia Leilani Kaulukukui was arrested at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Thursday.
Sheriff: Nearly 2 pounds of meth found in woman’s carry-on bag at Honolulu airport
Honolulu celebrates a 13-3 win over Curacao in a Little League World Series Championship game...
Honolulu wins Little League World Series, beating Curacao 13-3
A 9-year-old boy says he was riding his bike when a man in a truck told him to get in.
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken

Latest News

Dunes Auwae, 48, said he was at his friend’s house off Kahiapo Place when he was shot.
Haiku shooting victim forgives friend, aims to shed light on domestic violence issues
The average total of debt for students graduating from UH is around $22,000.
Despite low percentage of Hawaii students with debt, Biden’s plan will still have big impact
Honolulu Little League received a warm welcome as they returned home.
Greeted with cheers and fanfare, Honolulu team returns home after winning Little League World Series
Ambulance fire at Adventist Castle Health
Industry insiders explain why ambulance fire seemed so explosive