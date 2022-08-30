Big Island customers asked to conserve power to avoid possible rolling blackouts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island residents and businesses are being asked to conserve power in the evening hours this week to avoid the possibility of rolling blackouts.

Hawaiian Electric said Hamakua Energy Partners, the island’s largest independent power producer, is currently unavailable.

Officials did not say why it is down, but HNN has reached out for an explanation. HECO said it is unclear when Hamakua Energy will come back online.

Hamakua Energy Partners normally supplies 60 megawatts of powers.

In addition to this disruption, Hawaiian Electric also said one of its plants, which normally supplies 14 megawatts, is undergoing annual maintenance.

Officials said wind resources are forecast to be low.

Hawaiian Electric said if residents and businesses can voluntarily conserve power from 5 p.m. to 9 pm, they might be able to avoid rolling 30-minute outages.

