Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Big Island customers asked to conserve power to avoid possible rolling blackouts

Your top local stories for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:08 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island residents and businesses are being asked to conserve power in the evening hours this week to avoid the possibility of rolling blackouts.

Hawaiian Electric said Hamakua Energy Partners, the island’s largest independent power producer, is currently unavailable.

Officials did not say why it is down, but HNN has reached out for an explanation. HECO said it is unclear when Hamakua Energy will come back online.

Hamakua Energy Partners normally supplies 60 megawatts of powers.

In addition to this disruption, Hawaiian Electric also said one of its plants, which normally supplies 14 megawatts, is undergoing annual maintenance.

Officials said wind resources are forecast to be low.

Hawaiian Electric said if residents and businesses can voluntarily conserve power from 5 p.m. to 9 pm, they might be able to avoid rolling 30-minute outages.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was killed Sunday afternoon in an apparent shooting accident near Honokaa, Hawaii...
Child killed in apparent gun accident at Boy Scouts camp on Hawaii Island
Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm showed surveillance video of a 2019 deadly officer-involved...
City prosecutor: Use of deadly force in officer-involved shooting at gas station was justified
Honolulu Little League received a warm welcome as they returned home.
Greeted with cheers and fanfare, Honolulu team returns home after winning Little League World Series
Paramedic Jeff Wilkinson (right) stands with former President Obama and fellow paramedic Kea...
Donations for paramedic critically injured in ambulance fire shatter fundraising goal
Dunes Auwae, 48, said he was at his friend’s house off Kahiapo Place when he was shot.
Maui shooting victim forgives friend, aims to shed light on domestic violence issues

Latest News

Ten employers have committed to the effort this Tuesday, which will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Looking for work? City hosts hiring event featuring a wide variety of careers
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 30, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 30, 2022)
Tuesday's Forecast
Forecast: Light winds to persist through Wednesday
On August 25, 2022 at around 7:15 p.m., police responded to a home on Halelani Drive and...
Manoa community on edge after neighbor fires dozens of gunshots into walls of home