Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

$1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot remains unclaimed, according to officials

The Illinois Lottery says the winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to...
The Illinois Lottery says the winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to claim the prize and has a year to do so.(KGNS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:10 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We still do not know who won last month’s $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

That’s because the Illinois Lottery says the winner has yet to come forward.

Officials announced in July someone purchased the winning ticket at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines.

On Friday, officials said the winner has yet to claim their prize, but there is still time for that to happen.

The winner has a year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

However, they only have 60 days from that same date to choose between annual payments or a lump sum cash payout, which would be worth close to $742 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was killed Sunday afternoon in an apparent shooting accident near Honokaa, Hawaii...
Child killed in apparent gun accident at Boy Scouts camp on Hawaii Island
Honolulu Little League received a warm welcome as they returned home.
Greeted with cheers and fanfare, Honolulu team returns home after winning Little League World Series
Body camera video shows the car that crashed into a yard on Sept. 12, 2021
New body-cam video shows events that led to HPD chase ahead of serious crash
Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm showed surveillance video of a 2019 deadly officer-involved...
City prosecutor: Use of deadly force in officer-involved shooting at gas station was justified
Dunes Auwae, 48, said he was at his friend’s house off Kahiapo Place when he was shot.
Maui shooting victim forgives friend, aims to shed light on domestic violence issues

Latest News

Legendary and long-defunct automaker DeLorean makes a come back with its Alpha5.
DeLorean's new car looks nothing like the one you remember
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke about his Safer America Plan, including an assault weapon ban,...
Biden defends FBI, promotes ban on assault-style weapons
Biden announces student loan forgiveness plan
Student loan relief limited for many by US drug war’s legacy
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Prosecution rests in R. Kelly trial