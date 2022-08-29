Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Wendy’s changes logo to support longtime Canadian journalist

Wendy's new look was posted to support longtime Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme.
Wendy's new look was posted to support longtime Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme.(Twitter/@WendysCanada via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:35 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the world’s most famous redheads has made a change to make a statement.

The Wendy’s mascot, long-known for her ginger pigtails, now has gray hair on Canadian social media sites.

Wendy’s new look was posted to support longtime Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme.

In June, LaFlamme found out her contract was not being renewed and her career at CTV was coming to an unexpected end after more than three decades.

Shortly after the announcement, rumors started that LaFlamme was being let go, at least in part, because she was no longer dyeing her hair blonde and allowing it to turn gray.

Bell Media issued a statement denying LaFlamme’s hair color had anything to do with her dismissal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Leilani Kaulukukui was arrested at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Thursday.
Sheriff: Nearly 2 pounds of meth found in woman’s carry-on bag at Honolulu airport
A 9-year-old boy says he was riding his bike when a man in a truck told him to get in.
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
Hotels in Waikiki.
Scammers nearly swindled $130,000 from a Waikiki hotel. It started with a phone call
Nearly a hundred city workers took part in the clean up along with police officers from the...
‘We’re not giving up’: Hundreds of volunteers put in sweat equity to revitalize Chinatown
Honolulu's Cohen Sakamoto (16) rounds first past Nolensville, Tenn.'s Wright Martin (19) after...
Honolulu advances to Little League World Series Championship after 5-1 win over Tennessee

Latest News

FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
US says it’s reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search
Officers found the suspect and pulled him over on the roadway, but he attempted to run. He was...
81-year-old woman beaten to death by relative at assisted living facility, police say
The Air France pilots were suspended after an altercation in cockpit back in June.
2 Air France pilots suspended over mid-air fight
NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem