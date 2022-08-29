Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Survey offers insight into residents’ perception of tourism

With reports of visitors’ bad behavior, many Hawaii residents want to know what the state is doing to promote responsible tourism.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:50 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new survey by the Hawai’i Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism is offering new insight into how residents view tourism and its impact on their lives.

With reports of visitors’ bad behavior, many Hawaii residents want to know what the state is doing to promote responsible tourism.

“King Kamehameha III’s summer palace house up in Pali and that was people just coming in and overrunning the place and graffiti. So we help preserve that place and make it so that people can come and kind of respect it,” said Wayde Lindsey, Jr., an Ewa Beach resident.

A recent Resident Sentiment Survey found that most respondents believe tourism brings more benefits than problems, but are unaware of the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s efforts to manage tourism.

“When we think about the numbers of visitors, we often talk about the big number. But really, as important are the numbers of visitors at a specific place at a specific time. So things like reservation systems, things like charging those access fees to visitors while preserving free access for kamaaina help to manage those numbers,” said Ilihia Gionson, spokesman for the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

And it brings in money to cover the costs of maintaining popular destinations.

A majority of those surveyed want to charge visitors fees to enter state parks and trails and teach them to be respectful guests.

“How can visitors leave a place better than it was when they arrived so that means education about protecting and preserving our natural and culture resources, certainly that means as much as possible people shop local,” Gionson said.

Most residents also want to eliminate illegal vacation rentals.

“We can’t even buy our houses because it’s hard, need to look at it and see because they jack the prices up for everybody else that live here. We kind of got to group up with our families to kind of survive. I think we should look into kind of regulate it or something and need to do something to help the local people/ Everybody wants to move to the mainland because it’s cheaper,” Lindsey said.

HTA said it’s working to further improve resident sentiment, build awareness, and increase quality of life benefits from tourism.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 9-year-old boy says he was riding his bike when a man in a truck told him to get in.
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
Hotels in Waikiki.
Scammers nearly swindled $130,000 from a Waikiki hotel. It started with a phone call
Julia Leilani Kaulukukui was arrested at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Thursday.
Sheriff: Nearly 2 pounds of meth found in woman’s carry-on bag at Honolulu airport
Koa Kaakimaka
Hawaii Island man found guilty of filming 15-year-old girl while she was showering
Paramedic Jeff Wilkinson (right) stands with former President Obama and fellow paramedic Kea...
Donations pour in to help paramedic critically injured in ambulance fire

Latest News

Mental health clinicians are planning to strike Kaiser Permanente facilities and are demanding...
Kaiser mental health professional on strike
Mifepristone is a medication used to end a pregnancy.
YWCA Oahu to hold virtual panel to answer abortion questions
With reports of visitors’ bad behavior, many Hawaii residents want to know what the state is...
Survey offers insight into residents’ perception of tourism
The National Union of Healthcare Workers said the number of full-time Kaiser workers providing...
Kaiser’s mental health professionals plan strike as they grapple with staffing shortages