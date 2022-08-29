Survey offers insight into residents’ perception of tourism

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new survey by the Hawai’i Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism is offering new insight into how residents view tourism and its impact on their lives.

With reports of visitors’ bad behavior, many Hawaii residents want to know what the state is doing to promote responsible tourism.

“King Kamehameha III’s summer palace house up in Pali and that was people just coming in and overrunning the place and graffiti. So we help preserve that place and make it so that people can come and kind of respect it,” said Wayde Lindsey, Jr., an Ewa Beach resident.

A recent Resident Sentiment Survey found that most respondents believe tourism brings more benefits than problems, but are unaware of the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s efforts to manage tourism.

“When we think about the numbers of visitors, we often talk about the big number. But really, as important are the numbers of visitors at a specific place at a specific time. So things like reservation systems, things like charging those access fees to visitors while preserving free access for kamaaina help to manage those numbers,” said Ilihia Gionson, spokesman for the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

And it brings in money to cover the costs of maintaining popular destinations.

A majority of those surveyed want to charge visitors fees to enter state parks and trails and teach them to be respectful guests.

“How can visitors leave a place better than it was when they arrived so that means education about protecting and preserving our natural and culture resources, certainly that means as much as possible people shop local,” Gionson said.

Most residents also want to eliminate illegal vacation rentals.

“We can’t even buy our houses because it’s hard, need to look at it and see because they jack the prices up for everybody else that live here. We kind of got to group up with our families to kind of survive. I think we should look into kind of regulate it or something and need to do something to help the local people/ Everybody wants to move to the mainland because it’s cheaper,” Lindsey said.

HTA said it’s working to further improve resident sentiment, build awareness, and increase quality of life benefits from tourism.

