Rainbow Warriors football falls to Vanderbilt, 63-10 in season opener

The Timmy Chang Era in Manoa is off to a rocky start.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Timmy Chang Era in Manoa is off to a rocky start.

The University of Hawaii football team opened their 2022 season on Saturday, hosting Vanderbilt in front of a sold out crowd at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

In the first drive of the game, the Braddahhood looked to be ready to face their SEC foe, but after UH’s opening touchdown, the Commodores came out swinging, a total 49 unanswered points following Hawaii’s lone trip to the endzone.

After not naming an outright starter in camp, sophomore Brayden Schager took the reigns to start the game, conducting the opening drive, but would stall out for the rest of the way before getting replaced by Joey Yellen in the second half — and there’s still no official starter under center.

“I’d like to see them develop as time goes.” Head coach Timmy Chang told reporters. “I think we’ll go evaluate the film as coaches and really just see what they did right and didn’t do right and what they could’ve made better.”

On defense, Virdel Edwards and Leonard Lee led the team with six tackles each, while the ‘Dores tallied three sacks and seven tackles for loss.

“When we lose it’s my fault, you know, I got to be better.” Coach Chang said. “You’ll get better from me and I know they’ll be better for it and you know just want them to stick together.”

Up next, Hawaii hosts Western Kentucky on September 3rd — kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

