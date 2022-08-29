OnlyFans star accused of murdering boyfriend denied bond following extradition
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The OnlyFans star accused of murdering her boyfriend has been denied bail after being extradited back to Florida.
Officials confirmed Friday that Courtney Clenney had been transferred out of the Hawaii Community Correctional Facility.
The 26-year-old was arrested on Hawaii Island on Aug. 10.
She is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Miami earlier this year.
Clenney has more than 2 million followers on Instagram.
CBS Miami reports that her next court date is Sept. 6.
