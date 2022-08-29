Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Lighter trades, afternoon sea breezes to start the work week

Lighter trade winds will start the work week.
Lighter trade winds will start the work week.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 3:12 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Trade winds will become lighter to start the work week, with afternoon sea breezes possible Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. We can expect overnight and early morning showers for windward areas, with afternoon clouds and showers for leeward areas. Trade winds are forecast to strengthen Wednesday night, bringing a return to a more normal trade wind weather pattern.

We don’t see a whole lot of surf, with no significant swells ahead. East shores will get an increase in wave heights later in the week as trade winds strengthen.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 9-year-old boy says he was riding his bike when a man in a truck told him to get in.
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
Hotels in Waikiki.
Scammers nearly swindled $130,000 from a Waikiki hotel. It started with a phone call
Julia Leilani Kaulukukui was arrested at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Thursday.
Sheriff: Nearly 2 pounds of meth found in woman’s carry-on bag at Honolulu airport
Koa Kaakimaka
Hawaii Island man found guilty of filming 15-year-old girl while she was showering
Paramedic Jeff Wilkinson (right) stands with former President Obama and fellow paramedic Kea...
Donations pour in to help paramedic critically injured in ambulance fire

Latest News

Trade winds could become light enough for afternoon sea breezes Tuesday.
Trade winds gradually easing
Trade winds could become light enough for afternoon sea breezes Tuesday.
Trade winds easing for Sunday, lighter for the new work week
Fire photo of a wildfire on Hawaii Island
Red flag warning canceled for leeward areas
Mostly dry weather is moving in as a trough departs to the west.
Stronger trades, drier weather moving in