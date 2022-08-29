Lighter trades, afternoon sea breezes to start the work week

Trade winds will become lighter to start the work week, with afternoon sea breezes possible Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. We can expect overnight and early morning showers for windward areas, with afternoon clouds and showers for leeward areas. Trade winds are forecast to strengthen Wednesday night, bringing a return to a more normal trade wind weather pattern.

We don’t see a whole lot of surf, with no significant swells ahead. East shores will get an increase in wave heights later in the week as trade winds strengthen.

