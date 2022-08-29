Tributes
Hawaii State Capitol closed due to ‘severe power outage’

Your top local stories for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:04 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Capitol building will be closed Monday due to a “severe power outage,” according to state officials.

The state said the exact cause of the outage could not be determined at this time.

In a statement, Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi and House Speaker Scott Saiki said all legislative offices will remain operational and staff will work remotely despite the building closure.

“Senate and House leadership is working closely with the Department of Accounting and General Services to determine the exact cause of the outage and will provide additional updates as more information becomes available,” the statement continued.

Julia Leilani Kaulukukui was arrested at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Thursday.
Sheriff: Nearly 2 pounds of meth found in woman’s carry-on bag at Honolulu airport
A 9-year-old boy says he was riding his bike when a man in a truck told him to get in.
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
Hotels in Waikiki.
Scammers nearly swindled $130,000 from a Waikiki hotel. It started with a phone call
Honolulu celebrates a 13-3 win over Curacao in a Little League World Series Championship game...
Honolulu wins Little League World Series, beating Curacao 13-3
Nearly a hundred city workers took part in the clean up along with police officers from the...
‘We’re not giving up’: Hundreds of volunteers put in sweat equity to revitalize Chinatown

Mental health clinicians are striking at Kaiser Permanente facilities across the state Monday...
Grappling with staffing shortages, Kaiser’s mental health professionals go on strike
She’s accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Miami back in...
OnlyFans star accused of murdering boyfriend denied bond following extradition
Entertainment: High demand for Journey concert; Taylor Swift announces new album
