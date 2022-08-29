Hawaii State Capitol closed due to ‘severe power outage’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Capitol building will be closed Monday due to a “severe power outage,” according to state officials.

The state said the exact cause of the outage could not be determined at this time.

In a statement, Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi and House Speaker Scott Saiki said all legislative offices will remain operational and staff will work remotely despite the building closure.

“Senate and House leadership is working closely with the Department of Accounting and General Services to determine the exact cause of the outage and will provide additional updates as more information becomes available,” the statement continued.

